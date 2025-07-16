(MarketWatch). Wall Street expects the Treasury Department to start ramping up its roughly year-old buyback program later this month, with an aim to coax longer-duration Treasury yields lower.
Lions…
When the US Treasury starts buying back its own debt, that’s not "normal operations" ITS FINANCIAL CANNIBALISM masked as policy.
THIS IS A RED ALERT.
Why?
It’s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.