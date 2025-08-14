TODAY’S HEADLINE…

(MarketWatch)- The cost of wholesale goods and services — where rising inflation tends to show up first — in July posted the biggest increase in three years, possibly heralding a sizable acceleration in price hikes tied to U.S. tariffs.

The producer-price index jumped 0.9% last month, the government said Thursday, (#FAKE, ITS ACTUALLY MUCH HIGHER), in a surprise to investors.

Wall Street had expected a much smaller increase.

Lions…

This spike isn’t random… and certainly not “unexpected” by a single one of you who are a part of this Pride… Moreover, not only is this due to further losses in currency purchasing power, it’s tariff driven. Now reaching deep into the supply chains, (sound familiar? Yes, we called this.

These tariff costs were initially absorbed by businesses, according to their own numbers/data, (FAKE), those higher costs are being passed on to consumers.

That means what you pay at the checkout is about to rise much more moving forward.

