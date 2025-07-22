Lions…
This is what’s developing.
As you know and I was wrong… Trump already TACO'd with China regarding the sale of tech chips. (I did not believe that he would TACO, but I was wrong, my bad).
BUT NOW…
(CNBC Today). Trump China tariff deadline likely to be extended, Bessent says. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the U.S. is likely to hash out an exte…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.