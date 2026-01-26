Gregory’s Newsletter

TriTorch
2h

From Shady substack:

"I was working as a waitress at a truck stop diner when an older trucker came in looking devastated. He ordered coffee but barely touched it, just sat there with his head in his hands. 'Rough day?' I asked. He looked up with red eyes. 'I just got the call. My wife had a stroke. She's in ICU three states away and I can't afford to fly. By the time I drive there...'

He couldn't finish.

I told him I'd be right back. I went to every trucker in that diner and explained quietly. Within twenty minutes, they'd pooled together $1,200 in cash. I brought it to his table.

'There's an airport 40 miles from here. You can make the last flight tonight.' He stared at the money, then at all of us, completely speechless. 'I don't... I can't...' An older driver stood up. 'We're all out here away from family. We take care of our own. Go be with your wife.'

He made that flight.

Three weeks later, he came back with his wife, recovering, using a walker but smiling. They had breakfast with every trucker they could find from that night.

She hugged each one, crying. He handed me an envelope with all the money back plus extra. 'For the next driver who needs help.' That envelope is still going five years later. We've helped fourteen families." —Sandra M., Oklahoma City, OK

Big Moe
2h

Greg. I want to help. I want to sponsor someone else on this platform.

