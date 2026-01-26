Lions…

I want you to know something simple and true… we are making a positive difference in people’s lives. Not with hype. Not with fear.

With clarity, love, and action.

Every time you share truth, help a brother or sister, show charity, or refuse to fold to Babylon’s pressure, you strengthen the Pride.

And I’m grateful to walk this path with you.

Keep your heart clean, your eyes open, and your hands ready to help.

Jah Bless.

GM