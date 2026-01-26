Lions. With Clarity, Love, and Action.
From Greg M
Lions…
I want you to know something simple and true… we are making a positive difference in people’s lives. Not with hype. Not with fear.
With clarity, love, and action.
Every time you share truth, help a brother or sister, show charity, or refuse to fold to Babylon’s pressure, you strengthen the Pride.
And I’m grateful to walk this path with you.
Keep your heart clean, your eyes open, and your hands ready to help.
Jah Bless.
GM
From Shady substack:
"I was working as a waitress at a truck stop diner when an older trucker came in looking devastated. He ordered coffee but barely touched it, just sat there with his head in his hands. 'Rough day?' I asked. He looked up with red eyes. 'I just got the call. My wife had a stroke. She's in ICU three states away and I can't afford to fly. By the time I drive there...'
He couldn't finish.
I told him I'd be right back. I went to every trucker in that diner and explained quietly. Within twenty minutes, they'd pooled together $1,200 in cash. I brought it to his table.
'There's an airport 40 miles from here. You can make the last flight tonight.' He stared at the money, then at all of us, completely speechless. 'I don't... I can't...' An older driver stood up. 'We're all out here away from family. We take care of our own. Go be with your wife.'
He made that flight.
Three weeks later, he came back with his wife, recovering, using a walker but smiling. They had breakfast with every trucker they could find from that night.
She hugged each one, crying. He handed me an envelope with all the money back plus extra. 'For the next driver who needs help.' That envelope is still going five years later. We've helped fourteen families." —Sandra M., Oklahoma City, OK
Greg. I want to help. I want to sponsor someone else on this platform.