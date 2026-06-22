Lions. SpaceX is not just a private company. It is a deeply government entangled defense, intelligence, NASA, broadband, and national security contractor.

SpaceX won a $2.29 billion Space Force contract for a military space data network, and another $4.16 billion Space Force contract tied to Golden Dome missile/air-threat tracking.

Spy/intelligence satellites. SpaceX’s Starshield unit is building a spy satellite network for the National Reconnaissance Office under a $1.8 billion classified contract.

NASA awarded SpaceX a $2.89 billion lunar lander contract, later added a roughly $1.15 billion Artemis option, and awarded SpaceX up to $843 million to build the US deorbit vehicle for the ISS.

Musk’s companies have received at least $38 billion in public contracts, loans, subsidies, grants, and tax credits over roughly two decades.

Lions. SpaceX may be innovative and SpaceX may be important.

But let’s not pretend it rose in a vacuum.

The taxpayer helped build the launchpad.

The public received services, mostly indirectly. The public did not receive ownership, dividends, cheaper groceries, lower rent, lower taxes, or a share of the IPO upside. But SpaceX got a company. And private shareholders got the upside.

So here is the breakdown. Taxpayers helped build the runway. SpaceX built the rocket. Wall Street now prices the empire.

But the public does not own the upside… it only funded the climb.

GM