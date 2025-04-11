Lions. World De-Dollarization Is Picking Up Speed, And This Is A MASSIVE Problem For The US.
From Greg M
Lions… This is no secret however, several nations are actively sidestepping the U.S. dollar in international trade and financial agreements with more on the way. This is something that’s part of a larger global de-dollarization trend. This movement is gaining momentum as trust in U.S. fiscal policy and geopolitical influence continues to waver. U.S. Eco…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.