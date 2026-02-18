(CNBC)- “Our MASSIVE Trade Deal with Japan has just launched!” Trump said Tuesday in a social media post.

The White House said Japan would also finance a $2.1 billion deepwater crude oil export facility off the Texas coast. At full capacity, the Texas GulfLink project is expected to generate up to $30 billion in annual U.S. crude exports.

To read the full article, click HERE.

Lions… in reality… we got nothing but a “pledge,” and a pledge IS NOT A DEAL…

No timeline, No specifics…

Oh….. I STAND CORRECTED! We did get something… A FULL BLAST OF POLITICAL PROPAGANDA.

There is no deal.

GM