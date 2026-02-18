Lions... Yes, Its Another "Trade Deal Pledge" With No Timeline, and No Specifics.
From Greg M
(CNBC)- “Our MASSIVE Trade Deal with Japan has just launched!” Trump said Tuesday in a social media post.
The White House said Japan would also finance a $2.1 billion deepwater crude oil export facility off the Texas coast. At full capacity, the Texas GulfLink project is expected to generate up to $30 billion in annual U.S. crude exports.
Lions… in reality… we got nothing but a “pledge,” and a pledge IS NOT A DEAL…
No timeline, No specifics…
Oh….. I STAND CORRECTED! We did get something… A FULL BLAST OF POLITICAL PROPAGANDA.
There is no deal.
GM
I thought they were broke too….