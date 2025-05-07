Lions…
(Please feel free to agree, or disagree with me on this).
We are living in the collapse of the greatest coordinated theft operation in human history! Why am I saying its “collapsing?”
Let me say it straight.
THE GLOBAL CURRENCY COLLAPSE IS REAL. AND IT'S ACCELERATING.
This isn’t just inflation. It’s not a “cost of living crisis.” It’s a planned demolition of fiat currency across every nation simultaneously to force a reset.
Think about this. Every nation on Earth is locked into the same central banking model, fiat currency, debt issuance, and interest based manipulation. World leaders are fully complicit, not victims. They are actors in a script written by the banks.
And what’s the plot?
“Collapse the purchasing power of the people’s currency…
so we can offer them a new one… that we control completely.”
It’s not incompetence. It’s not poor policy. It’s deliberate economic warfare against the masses.
What they’re doing.
Inflate the currency.
Print endlessly.
Suppress rates.
Drive up asset prices and cost of living.
Steal the people’s time, labor, and savings invisibly.
Let the system 'break'.
Create a “crisis” moment.
Claim the old system is unsustainable.
Introduce the 'solution.'
Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)
Programmable money
Expiring balances
Behavioral controls
Social-credit mechanisms…
Why every nation is participating? Because they’re not sovereign.
They are subsidiaries of the same global financial machine.
The illusion of national independence hides the reality of centralized control through debt. Sound about right? GM
Yes agree 100% seems that the non humans running this country are fulfilling their plan to a T. Thank you for all your hard work and dedication to all your Lions
Politicians / corporations have been stealing from the cookie jar….and now there is barely any cookies left.
Meanwhile no one has been baking anymore cookies to keep it going.