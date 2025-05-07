Lions…

(Please feel free to agree, or disagree with me on this).

We are living in the collapse of the greatest coordinated theft operation in human history! Why am I saying its “collapsing?”

Let me say it straight.

THE GLOBAL CURRENCY COLLAPSE IS REAL. AND IT'S ACCELERATING.

This isn’t just inflation. It’s not a “cost of living crisis.” It’s a planned demolition of fiat currency across every nation simultaneously to force a reset.

Think about this. Every nation on Earth is locked into the same central banking model, fiat currency, debt issuance, and interest based manipulation. World leaders are fully complicit, not victims. They are actors in a script written by the banks.

And what’s the plot?

“Collapse the purchasing power of the people’s currency…

so we can offer them a new one… that we control completely.”

It’s not incompetence. It’s not poor policy. It’s deliberate economic warfare against the masses.

What they’re doing.