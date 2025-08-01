Lions! YOU ARE MAKING A POSITIVE DIFFERENCE (AND YOU DID NOT EVEN KNOW IT!) Good News!
From Greg M
Lions…
Right now YOU/The Freedom Platform is sponsoring several food drives around the nation.
Now.. Coming Saturday, August 9th, The Freedom Platform is going to make a contribution to support Children in Need of School Supplies. SEE BELOW.
I will personally be there on the 9th from 3-5PM. I hope some of you show up! Will be nice to meet you.
The address is: 4353 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233
This makes my heart so happy! We are taking care of our 9 year old granddaughter who lives with us. She starts school soon and we're also looking for school supply drives.
I love what you've created, G-Mann. Keep up the good work. Jesus has your/our back!