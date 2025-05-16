LIONS…

Please look this up for yourselves.

The Federal Reserve, in just over four days, bought up CLICK- $43.6 billion in U.S. Treasuries. That’s $8.8 billion in long-dated 30-year bonds on May 8 alone, plus another $34.8 billion earlier in the week. Quietly returning to quantitative easing.

Lets dig deeper.

Here’s what it really means… The Treasury Market Is Fracturing. The Fed doesn’t buy $43.6 billion in Treasuries in four days unless liquidity is drying up. That $8.8 billion in 30-year bonds? That’s not random, they’re propping up the long end of the curve.

Translation? No buyers, except the Fed.

Foreign buyers are pulling back. US demand is weak. The Fed is now the buyer of last resort.

Again. They are monetizing debt. They are suppressing yields artificially. They are injecting liquidity into a system. This is the classic QE playbook, just done covertly.

Why the Secrecy? Because the moment that the public hears “QE,” the illusion of some kind or normally functioning system dies.

