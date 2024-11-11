Lions…
The financial sector/Banks SUPER-RALLY is continuing and we ALL understand why.
I outlined this recently as a part of the six “Trump” market dynamics in play.
More specifically it comes down to the SECOND dynamic which I outlined (below).
2. Bank deregulation. After We the People were forced to BAIL OUT the banks during the “Financial Crisis,” regu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.