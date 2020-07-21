Lions.. there is a time when just calls, and puts alone will not work. That is in a flat market. In a flat market you should be trading Credit Spreads. This is THE ONLY publication I sell. I would STRONGLY suggest getting it, add to your trading arsenal.

GM

CLICK HERE: https://www.lulu.com/en/us/shop/gregory-mannarino/credit-spreads-get-paid-upfront-to-t…