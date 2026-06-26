Lions. Trump has made AI data centers a national security/strategic-infrastructure priority. (This has flown under the radar, and was signed by Trump end of July 2025).

Executive Order 14318, "Accelerating Federal Permitting of Data Center Infrastructure," which establishes large scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) facilities and their supporting grid infrastructure as paramount to US national interests. AI data centers and their power infrastructure are part of the Trump administration’s plan for technologies “essential to national security, economic prosperity, and scientific leadership.”

What happens now…

This created a fast-track category called “Qualifying Projects” for data centers or component projects involving $500 million +, (possibly into the multiple BILLIONS), in national security protection, or agency designation by Defense, Interior, Commerce, or Energy.

It also allows federal support… including loans, loan guarantees, grants, tax incentives, and offtake agreements.

Lions. I opened sourced this.. SHARE IT.

GM