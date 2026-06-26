Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don Burgundy's avatar
Don Burgundy
3h

Data Centers=Mass surveillance centers=The beast system

Reply
Share
5 replies
Gaziboman's avatar
Gaziboman
3h

This is a massive kick in the teeth of the states who’ve been fighting data centers!

Reply
Share
8 replies
58 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture