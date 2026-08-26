Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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barbara moore's avatar
barbara moore
2h

more diversion- something for the public’s focus while the real shit is happening.

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David Friedhoff's avatar
David Friedhoff
1h

Look over here, don't look over there - They're up to something.

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