Lions. Trump backed renovations and efforts to place his name on or around the Kennedy Center have lead to this.
Threats to demolish the Kennedy Center.
A federal judge previously ruled that the building itself could not simply be renamed without congressional authority, and Trump’s name was removed from the facade.
Now Trump is threatening to demolish the building.
Thoughts?
Comments?
GM
more diversion- something for the public’s focus while the real shit is happening.
Look over here, don't look over there - They're up to something.