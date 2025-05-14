Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Castaneda's avatar
William Castaneda
4d

You kinda look like Trump Jr!

Greg Trump

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
Lee R's avatar
Lee R
4d

The real pandemic is THTS, Trojan horse trump syndrome with a aide of TDS, trump delusion syndrome and its all in the mind.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
51 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture