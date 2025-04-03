Lions…
Forget the noise, the distractions, deceptions, the look here not there, the deliberate omission and twisting of information if just for a moment.
This is THE MESSAGE I want to convey to you and I hope that you will share it.
The world is cracking under the weight of its own illusions, falsehoods.
People are being kept distracted, divided, possessed …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.