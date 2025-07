THE LION’S PLATFORM.

TRUTH LIVES HERE AND IT WILL NEVER BE SILENCED.

To all who walk in truth… This space is not owned by Babylon.

Not monitored by censors. Not diluted by algorithms.

I make this vow to you.

You will NEVER be censored here. Not for ANY REASON. And this will never change.

I WILL protect this space with everything I have.

GM