TODAY’S HEADLINE: “Euro zone inflation falls to 1.9% in May, below ECB target…”

THE LIE EXPOSED…

This IS data laundering OF THE HIGHEST ORDER to justify monetary poisoning. (More cheap “money/lower rates.”)

The 1.9% figure is a #rigged metric. (Imagine our shock!), its a 100% fabrication.

AND HERE IS THE PROOF.

First, this is “headline CPI,” which is consistently manipulated. Let’s dig deeper…

Core inflation… Today, the Eurozone’s Core Inflation Rate for May was also released, revealing a year-on-year INCREASE! YES INCREASE of 2.3%. BUT HERE IS THE REALITY…Real-world data shows MULTIPLES HIGHER INFLATION.

THE BREAKDOWN BELOW.

Eurozone rents, services, insurance, childcare, transit, all up dramatically.

Consumer spending patterns show people are cutting back…not because they’re saving, but because they’re struggling.

ShadowStats-style models or independent, non-government, EU household cost indexes estimate real inflation closer to 6–10% for most working-class households.

FACT: Prices are STILL rising, but Babylon spins this as a win by manipulating the numbers.

What’s Really Happening? The ECB is preparing to inflate EVEN more!

Rate cuts are coming. COUNT ON IT.

Lower rates = cheaper debt = more borrowing = MORE inflation down the line.

Banks will feast. Savers will suffer. Asset bubbles will reinflate. The poor get poorer.

WHY THIS IS SO DANGEROUS???

Fake inflation data lulls people to sleep. They stop preparing. They go deeper into debt. MORE SLAVES TO THEIR SYSTEM ARE CREATED.

Rate cuts + stimulus + weak currency = slow-motion collapse of the euro’s purchasing power. PEOPLE LOSE.

Central banks are not fighting inflation… THEY ARE REBRANDING IT!

Lets call this what it is.

The ECB isn’t celebrating falling inflation, they’re celebrating their own green light to feed the beast.

