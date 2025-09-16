Lions... YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS.From Greg MGregory MannarinoSep 16, 2025774112ShareCheck this out…774112SharePreviousNext
Interesting but I’m also seeing content writers saying Charlie was starting to turn on Israel and that’s what led to this. I just don’t see how they will get the guns out of America’s hands.
“Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee.”
Revelation 3:9 KJV
God knows there is a remnant of Jews that will be saved in the tribulation. He also knows there is a difference. A big difference. The Rothschild and other so called Jews are Gods enemy. However, God and reborn Christian’s stand for the people of Israel because we understand this difference from the scriptures. It’s hard to discern if you haven’t broken it down biblically and historically. Rightly dividing the word of God as told to do. I believe Charlie knew this difference. Nevertheless God knows who is a false teacher and follower. So let it be done.