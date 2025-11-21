Lions... You WILL Want To See This One. From Greg MGregory MannarinoNov 21, 20252722ShareLions…You do not want to miss this one. 2722SharePrevious
You could put a paragon of virtue in charge at this point & there would be nothing they could do. The system is to far gone
The average fiat currency lasts about 15 years. The last link of the U.S. dollar to gold was severed in 1971 . So we have been on borrowed time for a long time. It’s been miraculous that it has gone on this long. The problem is the longer a fiat currency unbacked by anything actually worth something goes on the worse it gets when it finally collapses . This is going to be epic you don’t want to be anywhere near a big city when the food stamps become worthless.