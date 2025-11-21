Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Casaburi's avatar
Charles Casaburi
16m

You could put a paragon of virtue in charge at this point & there would be nothing they could do. The system is to far gone

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charles Casaburi's avatar
Charles Casaburi
23m

The average fiat currency lasts about 15 years. The last link of the U.S. dollar to gold was severed in 1971 . So we have been on borrowed time for a long time. It’s been miraculous that it has gone on this long. The problem is the longer a fiat currency unbacked by anything actually worth something goes on the worse it gets when it finally collapses . This is going to be epic you don’t want to be anywhere near a big city when the food stamps become worthless.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture