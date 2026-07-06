Lions here.

The empire is not repairing the middle class.

It is asking the middle class to cheer the casino.

Its incredible. While people are dealing with groceries, insurance, rent, mortgages, debt, job insecurity, and shrinking purchasing power, the ruling theater says..

Look at the market.

Look at the bells.

Look at the number.

Look at the show.

If the stock market is “going through the roof,” but the middle class cannot afford the house under that roof, what exactly is being celebrated?

Lions. They are ringing Wall Street bells…………… while Main Street burns.

GM

Lions. If you have not read this one below yet… READ IT NOW. It will put everything together for you.