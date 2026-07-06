Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Randall Courts's avatar
Randall Courts
3h

What’s the old adage? They don’t ring a bell at the top! 🤔😳🤞

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Aaron777's avatar
Aaron777
3h

Truth is like a two edged sword Greg and I love and respect you for that!!!

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