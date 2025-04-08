Lions…
I want you to carefully read through this…
U.S. Economic Conditions are in rapid decline.
BREAKDOWN.
Stagnant growth. Real wages falling. Consumer credit is exploding.
Inflation is rising. Core inflation and cost of living are crushing the middle class.
Dollar debasement. Purchasing power eroded, savings destroyed, and this will worsen moving forward r…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.