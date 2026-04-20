MAJOR KEY POINT. Lions. Here we are, after 8 weeks of war and NOT A SINGLE ONE OF TRUMP’S CORE OPJECTIVES HAS MATERIALIZED…

MAJOR KEY POINT. Instead, after 8 weeks of war, the public message has been sold some version of “talks are going well,” “a deal is close,” “we may meet tomorrow,” or “good news soon.”

MAJOR KEY POINT. There again above is the defin…