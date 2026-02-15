So, you want to talk about A PROPAGANDA HEADLINE?

Ok… let’s do that.

First. Its no secret to anyone anymore whatsoever living here in the US that the economy IS IN an accelerating freefall.

Second. The “sub” headline above, it states: “Who needs interest-rate cuts when the labor market is looking healthy and inflation is cooling?” (Go ahead, make that up).

Third. By their own numbers… the Fed has been running well above its 2% inflation rate since March 2021.

Rastaman say… This is perception management and mass propaganda playing out in real time.

There are 3 parts to this…

Declare victory early. Call it stability. Then argue for rate cuts.

Lions. They are trying to CON US AGAIN. (Lions never fall for con-jobs).

FINAL THOUGHT.

We are watching a freefall debt addicted system/economy collapse BY DESIGN… while they dress it up as recovery for a zombified public.

Tell I again?

Who was it that recently said… “this is the greatest, and fastest, economic recovery in US history.”

GM