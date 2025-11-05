LIQUIDITY ADDICTION DESTRUCTION. (Part 1).
From Greg M
Lions…
Let’s start with a quick review of sorts.
WHAT WE KNOW.
This system can’t function without REPEATED hits of cheap money.
Each hit props up asset prices but hollows out the real economy. FULL STOP.
This mechanism is crushing the middle class, US small business, and US industry all at once. (Just an accident or policy error?)
KEY POINT. Once you’re is…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.