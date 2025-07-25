Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geli357's avatar
Geli357
4h

I usually catch up on the articles over the weekend, the videos I can listen to while I make food or can stuff. So thank you Greg it does not go unread

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gregory Mannarino
David Friedhoff's avatar
David Friedhoff
4h

Lies, damned lies and statistics. It's all one big con job.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture