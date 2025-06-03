Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LibertyBell's avatar
LibertyBell
21h

Off Topic. A Safety Alert. Especially for ladies, but for Everyone. Yesterday after being home about 30 min my phone (iPhone) said there is an AirTag close to you. I clicked to look at all info available. Somebody put an air tag on my car which TRACKED me all the way home. Somebody knew Exactly where I was. This of course is Nefarious. I was so scared.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Charlie's avatar
Charlie
1d

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/us-labor-market-jolted-sharp-rebound-job-opening-rise-new-hires-surge

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture