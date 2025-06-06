LIVE! BY EITHER MONETARY SUICIDE, OR BY MONETARY HOMICIDE... THATS HOW THIS ENDS. Mannarino
From Greg M
People!!.....
We have yet ANOTHER upcoming BIO-WEAPON RELEASE False Flag Op......
*** FALSE FLAG ALERT ***
This is a MUST WATCH!!
One of MY FAVORITE people on this planet......
DR. DAVID E. MARTIN
On Day 2 of the......'THE SKY IS FALLING......THE SKY IS FALLING......DEADLY VIRUS!', from the FAKE news outlets, I KNEW that it was all BULLSHIT!
So, I went 'searching'! And WITHIN 30 MINUTES, I find Dr. Martin, and the video he had done.
In that video, it CONFIRMED what I already knew.....that this was a FALSE FLAG PsyOp!
There WAS a 'CV19' Bio-weapon, but it ONLY amounted to a cold or flu-like symptoms.
And the REAL BIO-WEAPON......was yet to come.......the 'VACCINES'!!
And NOW?.....'THEY' are going to do the SAME thing; but WORSE!
AND.....'who' is the SAME individual that will 'oversee' THIS False Flag PsyOp, JUST AS THE LAST ONE?.......
TRAITOR Trump!!!
MORE Americans MURDERED......BECAUSE OF TRUMP!
🚨 Plandemic 2.0: The July 4th Bioterror Plot & Palantir’s Master Plan w/ Dr. David Martin
https://maninamerica.substack.com/p/plandemic-20-the-july-4th-bioterror?publication_id=1040302&post_id=165221529&isFreemail=true&r=19j00e&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
We CAN PREVENT this from happening!!
CALL or WRITE (and Social Media) the CRIMINALS in the White House......
and let 'THEM' know that WE KNOW what they are about to do!!
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
And DO reference their PsyOp.....BY NAME.......
'The National Blueprint for Biodefense ~ Immediate Action Needed to Defend Against Biological Threats ~ Report of the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense APRIL 2024'
NOW is the time that HUMANS can ACTUALLY DO something!