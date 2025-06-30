Share this postGregory’s NewsletterLIVE! Crimes At The COMEX and NYMEX. Goldman Sachs: (A WARNING?). Our New Fed. Chair? Mannarino Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreLIVE! Crimes At The COMEX and NYMEX. Goldman Sachs: (A WARNING?). Our New Fed. Chair? Mannarino From Greg MGregory MannarinoJun 30, 202523Share this postGregory’s NewsletterLIVE! Crimes At The COMEX and NYMEX. Goldman Sachs: (A WARNING?). Our New Fed. Chair? Mannarino Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore10ShareLIONS. IF YOU HAVE NOT YET, JOIN US… MY “REVOLUTION/FREEDOM” CHANNEL. SUBSTACK/NEWSLETTER. Click HERE.23Share this postGregory’s NewsletterLIVE! Crimes At The COMEX and NYMEX. Goldman Sachs: (A WARNING?). Our New Fed. Chair? Mannarino Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore10SharePreviousNext
Sounds like we’re heading towards, like one of the episodes of Star Treck where
Wars were played on a computer.
If one side destroyed a certain sector of the other,
Then the people in that sector had 24 hours to report to the incinerator.
By the way my vote for Fed chair,
Lex Luthor all the way.
Great podcast Sir Gregory.
Those being employed to execute the demise of the faux reality in which we've, for a very long time, existed are indeed complicit in a pernicious form of evil that deserves punishment of a special kind. They are sock puppets, acting at the behest of their (dark) masters, to ensure that the ongoing & obscene wealth transfer is facilitated until the system has been wrung out and the "average Joe" has nothing but the lasting delusion that the "reality" that he once thought he knew has been displaced and the planned, orchestrated, and incrementally, surreptitiously completed confiscation of money, liberty, autonomy & even the idea of "freedom" or "independence" or "sovereignty" has been eradicated entirely....and in its place, a biodigital prison, stuck in a virtual unreality that restrains and confines him to tyrannical compliance and an AI lobotomy that will prevent even the passing notion of resistance or of rebellion -- the Stockholm syndrome that has so infected the populace-at-large -- the demonically-inspired & dutifully integrated replacement of good with evil nearly finished & only a remnant remaining outside to try to reason with and alert those who are already walking corpses that they've embraced the lie and it will in turn embrace them with arms of death and destruction beyond their imaginings. Even the MEMORY of what we once took for granted will be gone, and the insipid drone of once luminescent brilliance dimmed and the beauty & wonder of the created world unfettered and unencumbered and unaffected by the pernicious stench of the fallen one & his systematic demise of what once was standing over the ash heap in triumph -- for a time, until he himself finds he has fallen, once again, for the last time and his final fate is finally realized in an eternal separation of agony in the fires lit by his own disobedience and pride. WE can be victorious, even in the face of evil and decimation of the matrix in which we've been living if we grasp that this is an illusion that has been imposed on us -- the reality is Jesus Christ and all else is simply a diversion and a means to stealing from you the light and love and inheritance in Him that has been reserved for we who surrender to and embrace by faith Him & His provision for us. God will not forever be mocked or ridiculed, nor will evil reign indefinitely. The
time for judgement is drawing near. We can help one another in love and care and forsake the
world and its ways for the better world that lies beyond the revelation of the true nature of this
one. Greg gets it. The delusion is being shattered. Real life breaks though. A light shines in the
darkness and the darkness can't conceal or diffuse it. Seek treasure that is lasting and let go of that
which is temporal and will soon be meaningless and worthless.