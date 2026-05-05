LIVE TALK NOW... From Greg MGregory MannarinoMay 05, 20262836ShareLIVE LINK. https://open.substack.com/live-stream/189964?utm_source=live-stream-scheduled-upsell2836SharePreviousNext
That was really fun to spend time with all you lions
It's MIND MANAGEMENT as a Distraction. REALITY is a TRANSFER OF POWER. Global British Imperial Empire Power has been REMOVED and TRANSFERED to AMERICA by the Removal of Lloyd's of London Shipping Insurance to American Shipping Insurance, giving POWER and CONTROL of Global Energy and Shipping and Trade.