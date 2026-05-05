Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Gaziboman's avatar
Gaziboman
1h

That was really fun to spend time with all you lions

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Jurgen Volling's avatar
Jurgen Volling
1h

It's MIND MANAGEMENT as a Distraction. REALITY is a TRANSFER OF POWER. Global British Imperial Empire Power has been REMOVED and TRANSFERED to AMERICA by the Removal of Lloyd's of London Shipping Insurance to American Shipping Insurance, giving POWER and CONTROL of Global Energy and Shipping and Trade.

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