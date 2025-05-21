LIVE! THE BANKS ARE BEING PROTECTED, AND WE THE PEOPLE ARE SUFFERING FOR IT. Mannarino
From Greg M
It’s all one big algorithm scam. Could you imagine if the people really controlled the trading if it was really a free market how much better everybody’s lives would be people literally play this game this gambling rig casino game of total nonsense. Bullshit scam.
People can’t afford food, but maybe they don’t need to. Many seem to be getting along just fine by sucking down the endless stream of baloney pouring freely from the mouths of the parasites.
“Don’t cry for me, America!”
BTW, who the heck is a fan of Scott Bessent? I’m trying to decide if he’s a lizard person, an AI-powered borg, or some combination of the two. Gives me the heebie geebies. I seriously question if he’s actually human.