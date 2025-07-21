Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alberto Leon Cebrian's avatar
Alberto Leon Cebrian
4h

The idea, I suspect, is to create a new big mess of different currencies / crypto to convince us all in some years that we beg for a one world digital currency (for a one world government) Worldcoin or something like that. Problem, reaction, solution.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Geli357's avatar
Geli357
4hEdited

Admit I keep forgetting that I can just watch Greg's videos here . Happy Birthday 🎂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture