LIVE! THE FED IS BUYING THE MARKET AND I HAVE THE PROOF! (STEALTH QE IS NOW). Mannarino
From Greg M
1-2% own 90% of the market- they also own 99% of the minds. 12-years I've watched you calling them on their shit. QE is more than just robbery on a massive scale. We act like beggars and they treat us that way. We act like diligent sign-wavers on the street corner - they smile at us and give a thumbs-up. The real issue lies in the unwillingness or inability of the majority to think critically for themselves - autonomously. Once everyone understands that the 'solutions' aren't created to solve the 'problems', but the 'problems' are created to implement the 'solutions'- then you will understand just how evil the people creating all these problems really are. Ben Franklin said it best, "We are all born ignorant... but one must work hard to remain STUPID!" "Whomever controls the volume of money in our country, is the absolute master of All." [James A. Garfield. Assassinated President]
