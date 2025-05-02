LIVE! "US NATIONAL SURRENDER." (WHAT JUST HAPPENED WILL BLOW YOUR MIND). Mannarino
From Greg M
You had BETTER BLAME TRAITOR TRUMP, Greg!!!
For he is ALLOWING HIMSELF to BE the Globalists' PUPPET!!
He is 100% TO BLAME!!!!
$1.32 TRILLION 'National Security Budget'???.......
Just something to ponder, People.......
I think that it is safe to assume, that SOME of that $$$ will be going towards the NEXT PLANNEDemic!
NEVER FORGET where the 'CV19' (FAKE 'virus') Bio-weapon AND the Death Jab Bio-weapon cocktail(s) CAME FROM.......the DoD & Pentagram (aka Pentagon)!!
This $1.32 TRILLION will be going towards ALL SORTS OF UNLAWFUL, CORRUPT & EVIL things!
THINGS that WILL be USED AGAINST YOU!
ALWAYS REMEMBER.......
that these EVIL, PSYCHOPATHIC DEMONS need the 'SECURITY'.......FROM US; We, The People!
THEY FEAR US......the MOST!
The current administration took over the Ukraine money washing machine from the previous administration. The Grift goes on and on and on...