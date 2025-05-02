Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
May 2

You had BETTER BLAME TRAITOR TRUMP, Greg!!!

For he is ALLOWING HIMSELF to BE the Globalists' PUPPET!!

He is 100% TO BLAME!!!!

$1.32 TRILLION 'National Security Budget'???.......

Just something to ponder, People.......

I think that it is safe to assume, that SOME of that $$$ will be going towards the NEXT PLANNEDemic!

NEVER FORGET where the 'CV19' (FAKE 'virus') Bio-weapon AND the Death Jab Bio-weapon cocktail(s) CAME FROM.......the DoD & Pentagram (aka Pentagon)!!

This $1.32 TRILLION will be going towards ALL SORTS OF UNLAWFUL, CORRUPT & EVIL things!

THINGS that WILL be USED AGAINST YOU!

ALWAYS REMEMBER.......

that these EVIL, PSYCHOPATHIC DEMONS need the 'SECURITY'.......FROM US; We, The People!

THEY FEAR US......the MOST!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
SquigleDog7's avatar
SquigleDog7
May 2

The current administration took over the Ukraine money washing machine from the previous administration. The Grift goes on and on and on...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture