LIVE! U.S. Treasury (LAST RESORT MOVE). AND EXPECT THE ENTIRE U.S. TO BECOME CALIFORNIA. Mannarino
From Greg M
100% FREE. ALL THE INFO YOU NEED AND MORE TO BEAT THE SYSTEM. INCLUDING A DAILY BREAKDOWN OF THE MARKET AND MY “TRADE OF THE WEEK.” Click HERE: https://traderschoice.net/about-traders-choice/
LIONS! PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK. Choose either PayPal, Click: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GregoryMannarino
Or Use STRIPE, Click: https://buy.stripe.com/28o15F82aeQwcCc7ss
Want to support my work with Crypto? Please click here: https://commerce.coinbase.com/checkout/512f394b-b043-4869-96b3-df29676ec23d
I forget who but one of the MAGA congresswomen was saying that Palantir should be creating a database of the protestors.
We’re looking like a Banana Republic