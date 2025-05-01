LIVE! US/Ukraine Mineral Deal. ITS A DEAL WITH THE DEVIL! (Full Breakdown). Mannarino
From Greg M
Our taxes represent war, murder, slaughter, enslavement, vaccines get drafted eat your GMO’s breathe in your chemtrails. What the fuck is wrong with everybody?
Where is the police if you really take it in if you really breathe and you really think about and you really take it in how the American citizens are now a terrorist you’re not allowed to say anything about Israel you’re not allowed to talk the truth at all you’re a terrorist and now he’s given a police you know they defend the constitution that’s really the biggest fucking joke I’ve ever heard in my life The police defend the constitution they do everything but defend the tyrant. People really need to seriously grow the fuck up and wake the fuck up. It’s really sickening. They just printed trillions and trillions of dollars and the country is more devastated and the people are being slaughtered more than ever and Trump‘s coming out and saying you’re gonna pay more taxes more than ever. I’m really gonna drain the swamp of you American citizens and these people said he’s coming back to save us again. That is how fucking stupid this country really is And on top of it they say we want cryptocurrencies. I mean this country is so in Pluto land beyond Pluto.