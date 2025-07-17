LIVE. Welcome! The Corporate State Of NEW AMERICA. YOU ARE NOW A SLAVE IN DIGITAL CHAINS. Mannarino
From Greg M
Fascism should rightly be called Corporatism, as it is the merger of corporate and government power.
The Intricate Dance of Power: Fascism, Corporatism, and the Illusion of Democracy...
Benito Mussolini, an Italian dictator known for his founding role in Fascism, once remarked, "'Fascism should rightly be called Corporatism, as it is the merger of corporate and government power." This quote, though concise, captures the essence of an intricate phenomenon that challenges the very foundations of democratic governance...Mussolini's quote highlights the symbiotic relationship between corporations and government in a fascist system. Fascism, characterized by strong authoritarian rule and centralized control, thrives on the merging of corporate and state entities. This amalgamation allows the government to exert control over both economic and political spheres, thereby perpetuating its dominance. The importance lies in recognizing and understanding the profound implications this collusion holds for society, as well as its influence on the erosion of democratic values.
Those who "lead" are embracing the ideal merger (a la the Dark Enlightenment) of a Corporate CEO/Emperor riding astride a centralized power that transfers to Corporations all of the activities formerly undertaken by "governments". It is a wealth transfer mechanism of the greatest order...while ushering in a new form of power that is actually as old as history and authored by the devil himself.
I’m an old analog guy trying to live in a digital world. I just don’t see how this will work. The challenges trying to implement this seem almost insurmountable to me.