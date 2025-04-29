LIVE! WHAT!? Lutnick Says: "I HAVE A TRADE DEAL DONE!" (With an Imaginary Country). Mannarino
From Greg M
100% FREE. ALL THE INFO YOU NEED AND MORE TO BEAT THE SYSTEM. INCLUDING A DAILY BREAKDOWN OF THE MARKET AND MY “TRADE OF THE WEEK.” Click HERE: https://traderschoice.net/about-traders-choice/
LIONS! PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK. Choose either PayPal, Click: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GregoryMannarino
Or Use STRIPE, Click: https://buy.stripe.com/28o15F82aeQwcCc7ss
Want to support my work with Crypto? Please click here: https://commerce.coinbase.com/checkout/512f394b-b043-4869-96b3-df29676ec23d
Friendly reminder that red states generally, across the board, lead the country in
- domestic violence/spousal abuse
- obesity
- Incest
- smoking- teen pregnancy
- gun violence
- STD's
- buck-toothed children
- abortion
- bankruptcy and poverty
- homicide and suicide
- infant mortality
- maternal mortality
- forcible rape
- robbery & aggravated assault
- drop outs in h.s.
- divorce
- contaminated air and water
- adults with 1-3 missing front teeth
- opiate addiction and death
- unskilled workers
- parasite infections
- income wealth inequality
- subsidies to states/state welfare
- parents having sex with their own children
- people on welfare
- child poverty
- homelessness
- spousal murder
- unemployment
- death from auto accidents
- people on disability
fwiw -In addition to Lucky Larry Silverstein and Howard Lutnick having "lucky" mornings on 9/11, looks like Howard's sister also got "lucky"
https://x.com/FringeViews/status/1916465824354681046
Howard Lutnick's firm Cantor Fitzgerald was located in the twin towers on 9/11.
Howard wasn't there that morning because he decided to drop his son off at kindergaren. Lucky!
Did you know...
That Lutnick's sister also got lucky that day?
What are the odds?
https://people.com/celebrity/edie-lutnick-womans-cancelled-appointment-saved-her-life-on-911/
Also, fwiw, back in 08/09, I used to watch Max Keiser's show on RT and he said that Howard Lutnick's Cantor Fitzgerald was counterfeiting treasuries and all the evidence conveniently blew up on 9/11. Mark Goodwin, who does shows w/Whitney Webb, basically suggested/hinted that he heard similar info about Lutnick and 9/11. (I'm assuming Silverstein and Lutnick are members of the Talmudic mafia that runs the world)