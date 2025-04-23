LIVE! WHO PULLS THE STRINGS? (A FULL BREAKDOWN OF THE GLOBAL CONTROL SYSTEM). Mannarino
From Greg M
100% FREE. ALL THE INFO YOU NEED AND MORE TO BEAT THE SYSTEM. INCLUDING A DAILY BREAKDOWN OF THE MARKET AND MY “TRADE OF THE WEEK.” Click HERE: https://traderschoice.net/about-traders-choice/
LIONS! PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK. Choose either PayPal, Click: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GregoryMannarino
Or Use STRIPE, Click: https://buy.stripe.com/28o15F82aeQwcCc7ss
Want to support my work with Crypto? Please click here: https://commerce.coinbase.com/checkout/512f394b-b043-4869-96b3-df29676ec23d
You should not have land as a form of wealth or a safety net. The land can easily be taken away from you (confiscated). The deed you think you own is a piece of paper given to you by the demon system (therefore worthless). Many don't even realize that the land you think you own by deed only covers the top soil. The ground underneath does NOT belong to you unless your deed SPECIFICALLY says "to the center of the Earth". That is a fact. So if you suddenly have oil appear on your land the government can come in and claim it and it's completely legal. The ownership of land is an illusion.
BREAKING: Remember this video of a Democratic woman being was dragged out of a Republican Townhall in Idaho? Remember how MAGA claimed that the security officers acted appropriately?
They were ALL just charged.
Here are their Names/Charges.
- Paul Trouette – Battery, false imprisonment, security agent uniform violation, security agent duties violation
- Alex Trouette IV – Security agent uniform violation, security agent duties violation
- Russell Dunne – Battery, false imprisonment, security agent uniform violation, security agent duties violation
- Chistofer Berge – Battery, false imprisonment, security agent uniform violation, security agent duties violation
- Jesse Jones – Battery, false imprisonment, security agent uniform violation, security agent duties violation
- Michael Keller – Battery
https://x.com/krassenstein/status/1913395080267788559?t=rBwUBsNbsyqSFI_4GxTzKg&s=19