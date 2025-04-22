Lions…

We are being pushed into exactly what I am going to cover below. A “credit freeze.” A locking up of the credit/debt markets. This will be the fallout.

1. Liquidity Vanishes

Major banks, institutions, stop lending to each other.

Interbank lending freezes, counterparty risk.

Overnight repo markets shut down completely.

Corporations can’t roll over short-term debt = instant cash crisis.

2. Credit Spreads Explode

Junk bond yields skyrocket as investors flee risk.

Corporate refinancing becomes impossible.

Defaults begin, especially among zombie corporations who depended on rolling debt to stay alive.

3. Derivatives Unwind

Massive derivatives tied to credit default swaps (CDS), interest rate swaps, and bond portfolios begin to collapse.

Margin calls ripple across hedge funds and institutions. Contagion becomes uncontainable.

Asset Prices Plunge

Stocks crash, especially financials and high-debt sectors.

Real estate freezes, no buyers, no financing, collapsing valuations.

After an initial MASSIVE sell-off, bond markets go “no bid.” This is where real panic begins. Forced liquidations accelerate losses.

5. Bank Runs.

People try to pull deposits fearing collapse, BUT THERE IS NO CASH.

Banks begin to limit withdrawals on digital currency, (the cash people believe is in their accounts), online. Banks shut down access. Trust in institutions shatters.

Central Banks & Governments STEP IN

Central banks announce emergency QE, negative rates, bond-buying on a massive scale. Global coordination between central banks. They backstopping everything, even junk bonds and corporate debt, like we saw in 2020.

This is not a fix. This is a last-ditch resuscitation.

The Reset Begins

Governments move toward a new system. Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Tokenized assets. Entire monetary paradigm shifts from debt-based fiat to controlled digital fiat a new Babylonic chain.

From lock-up to reset, this is the hidden path that you are not supposed to know about.

GM