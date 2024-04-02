Lions and friends…
Today the US 10yr yield is spiking, and this is putting pressure on stocks.
In my opinion this will not last…
I fully expect that “a miracle” will occur before this gets grossly out of hand and a mystery buyer (the fed) is going to step in and increase its purchases of debt.
I would look at this as an opportunity to add to our current lon…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.