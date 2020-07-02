Lions. We are going into a 3 day weekend. I would like to see stocks end lower today. What! Yes.. I believe that if stocks end lower today it would be a set up for stocks to put on bigger gains early next week...IF we end higher today, I would expect muted gains early next week. I would also expect positive vaccine news floated out over the weekend.
GM
