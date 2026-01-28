Gregory’s Newsletter

The WinePress
3h

The Second Amendment is clear, and Minnesota Stat. 624.714 says permit holders may legally carry firearms in public, including during protests. The U.S. Supreme Court also ruled that public carry is a constitutionally protected, so Carrying a firearm does not legally constitute “inciting violence.”

https://www.revisor.mn.gov/statutes/cite/624.714

https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/20-843_7j80.pdf

7 replies
Ross DeLacy
3h

The second amendment absolutely gives us the right to be armed at a demonstration, as long as you’re not threatening. Trump just needs to shut his pie hole.

3 replies
49 more comments...

