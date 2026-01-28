Lions…

Trump directly stating: “You Cant Have Guns, You Can’t Walk With Guns” and dodging questions about the Second Amendment has MAGA APOLOGISTS acting like…. well MAGA apologists… Deny and ATTACK… Their MO.

MAGA is saying… Trump did not say that! He just meant at demonstrations.

Can one MAGA person show us where the Second Amendment states that… you can’t have a gun or walk with a gun at demonstrations? Go ahead… give it your best “shot” MAGA.

The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution reads in full:

“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed”.

It was adopted on December 15, 1791, as part of the Bill of Rights. The amendment establishes the right for citizens to possess and carry weapons, often interpreted for self-defense.