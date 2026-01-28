MAGA Apologists: "Trump Just Meant You Can't Carry A Gun At Demonstrations..."
From Greg M
Lions…
Trump directly stating: “You Cant Have Guns, You Can’t Walk With Guns” and dodging questions about the Second Amendment has MAGA APOLOGISTS acting like…. well MAGA apologists… Deny and ATTACK… Their MO.
MAGA is saying… Trump did not say that! He just meant at demonstrations.
Can one MAGA person show us where the Second Amendment states that… you can’t have a gun or walk with a gun at demonstrations? Go ahead… give it your best “shot” MAGA.
The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution reads in full:
“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed”.
It was adopted on December 15, 1791, as part of the Bill of Rights. The amendment establishes the right for citizens to possess and carry weapons, often interpreted for self-defense.
The Second Amendment is clear, and Minnesota Stat. 624.714 says permit holders may legally carry firearms in public, including during protests. The U.S. Supreme Court also ruled that public carry is a constitutionally protected, so Carrying a firearm does not legally constitute “inciting violence.”
https://www.revisor.mn.gov/statutes/cite/624.714
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/20-843_7j80.pdf
The second amendment absolutely gives us the right to be armed at a demonstration, as long as you’re not threatening. Trump just needs to shut his pie hole.