Lions…
Trump’s guitars/guitar line is facing widespread backlash as it has been confirmed that Trump Guitars are NOT being made in the USA.
Moreover, the iconic USA Gibson guitar company has hit Trump guitars with a Cease and Desist order claiming that Trump guitars are infringing on there exclusive trademarks.
To find out more on Trump Guitars, click o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.