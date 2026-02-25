(MarketWatch)- President Donald Trump touted progress on affordability over his first year in office in Tuesday’s State of the Union address. Saying that “prices are plummeting downward,” including eggs, chicken, butter, fruit, hotels, automobiles, and gas.

His comments glossed over the fact that in aggregate, prices have continued to rise over the past 12 months, with the consumer-price index up 2.4% in January from a year earlier, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Lions…

As you know, I did not watch the SOTU. I deny the devil and whatever comes out of its mouth as it lies, it seduces, and it deceives.

Even here with the obvious… it denies, deflects, and attacks.

Satan, the father of Lies, speaking thru Trump saying: “prices are plummeting,” is the same counterfeit ideology we have been warning about.

It is misaligned with truth… and when confronted with truth it responds the only way it can… deny, deflect, and attack.

That is not strength.

That is Devilism.

GM