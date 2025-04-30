Lions…

First… MAKE A SHOCKED FACE!

Elon’s magic chainsaw could not find the $2 trillion, not even $1 trillion or even anything remotely close, which was supposed to be used for tax cuts and dividend payments.

TO BE FAIR… DOGE has verified approximately $160 billion in potential savings, with just $33 billion having documented receipts. This amounts to less than 1% of the targeted savings.

TO BE EVEN MORE FAIR. By their own numbers, government spending has actually increased by 6.3% under President Trump's current term.

BUT Trump wants to move ahead with tax cuts anyway. Do you know why?

Because the Fed will be more than happy to lend the cash needed, as Elon could not find the promised funds. I am just so surprised.

(TO BE FAIR!) With DOGE… How about all those clawed back funds? The arrests? The parade of the guilty? Oh wait… none of that happened.

But nothing on EARTH makes a central bank happier than to create more cash out of nothing and lend it out as a method of enslavement.

GM