Lions…
First off.
Do you think that maybe there is a connection between me being blocked from posting on X, yes I am still unable to post on X, and my issues with YouTube?
I found a simple way to trick the AI video screening process on YouTube. With that, I am not expecting it to last.
In the event that I cannot post to YouTube, I will be posting directly t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.