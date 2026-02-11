Trump- "The United States of America should be paying MUCH LESS on its Borrowings (BONDS!)," Trump said in a Truth Social post. "We are again the strongest Country in the World, and should therefore be paying the LOWEST INTEREST RATE, by far."

THE JOBS NUMBERS… (The largest and most dramatic DOWNWARD REVISION IN US HISTORY…EVER).

Trump is propagandizing the Bureau of Labor Statistics report which says Jan payrolls +130K and unemployment 4.3%.

IN THAT SAME REPORT…

Trump is hoping you didn’t see this…. AGAIN, (IN THE SAME REPORT), The Bureau of Labor Statistics stated/admitted that the 2025 job story was wildly overstated, MASSIVELY…

Revised down to 181K (from 584K)… AND benchmark revisions show payrolls through March 2025 were overcounted by 862K. Yes, you read that right, 862K!

Lions… they can print a headline number (+130K) or whatever they want to make up, while burying the real message in the same report! That’s narrative management on an EPIC scale…

Lions. When Trump pushes for lower rates… what he really saying is this: “Make Borrowing Great Again!”

Moreover, it tells all of us that the strength story Trump is pushing, “We are again the strongest Country in the World,” is a manufactured falsehood to cover for a freefall reality.

(Devilism in plain sight).

GM