Lions.. paper gains are NOTHING.. You must make them real.
If you are in a trade and have a profit, close the position, then make the paper gains real… then simply open a new position.
As an example.
You buy XYZ calls, you have a profit- you pull that profit and make them REALIZED gains.
XYZ continues higher.
You immediately open another position, XYZ call…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.