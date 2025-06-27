Lions…
I am putting this out to clarify what many have asked me about, and some condemn me for.
WHAT IS RASTA?
To I. Rasta is a way of being, a divine rhythm that chooses you.
To I. Rasta is not a religion, it’s a spirituality.
To I. Rasta is return to the I-nity of man and God, I and I.
To I. Rasta is reverence for nature, a sacred respect for the Earth, the…
